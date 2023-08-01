Plan to build 150 homes on Cheltenham town centre car park
- Published
A developer is planning to replace a town centre car park with 150 homes.
Cheltenham Borough Council is working with Wavensmere Homes on the North Place redevelopment scheme.
The site has been a car park for many years but the council says the new project will create jobs, support economic growth and attract and retain younger people.
Councillor Max Wilkinson said: "This is going to be really good news for the town centre."
"It has long been the case that people wanted to see houses here," added the cabinet member for economic development.
The application involves proposals for one and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses and community green space to improve biodiversity in the area.
Previous development plans for the North Place car park have stalled over the years due to the recession and companies terminating agreements.
Mr Wilkinson said: "These things don't happen quickly, but its good that the organisations have brought forward what looks like a good and positive scheme for Cheltenham.
"This has been going on for so long that I had a full head of hair when they started redeveloping this site", he added.
Leader of the Liberal Democrat-run council, Rowena Hay, said the development would provide "much-needed, attainable homes" and would connect key areas of the town together.
"Good connectivity cuts down on travel times, increases opportunities and health and wellbeing, reduces isolation and is crucial for the economy," she added.
The application is expected to be ready to be submitted to the council's planning committee later in 2023.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk