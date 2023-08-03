Gloucester man admits to slashing motorist's ear and neck
- Published
A man has admitted to slashing a motorist's ear and neck with a knife.
Graeme Wilson, 53, of Park End Road, Gloucester, admitted wounding Shebaz Ravzvi in an incident on 17 February and is in custody awaiting sentencing.
Mr Wilson previously denied wounding Mr Ravzvi with intent and was to have stood trial by jury at Gloucester Crown Court on Monday.
At the last moment, Mr Wilson pleaded guilty to a less serious charge of unlawfully wounding Mr Ravzvi.
He also admitted possession of an article with a blade or point - a lock knife - on the same date.
The plea was accepted by the prosecution.
'All terrorists'
At an earlier hearing the court was told that the incident happened on Weston Road in Gloucester, when Mr Wilson shouted racial abuse at Mr Ravzvi before assaulting him.
The prosecution, Mrs Susan Gethin, said that Mr Ravzvi, who was with his teenage son, pulled his car up outside Mr Wilson's home in Park End Road at around 17:30 BST.
They noticed that Mr Wilson was nearby, staring at them.
Mr Wilson shouted that he was going to slit Mr Ravzvi's throat and added: "You're terrorists, you Muslims," the court heard.
Sharp pain
Mrs Gethin said that Mr Ravzvi got out of his vehicle and Wilson walked towards him shouting: "Come on then, I'll do you."
Mr Ravzvi picked up a fire brick and held this under his arm in case Mr Wilson act on his threats, the court heard.
"Mr Wilson approached Mr Ravzvi in a sideways stance and told him to 'put the brick down or I'll slit your throat'.
The court heard that Mr Ravzvi pushed Mr Wilson with an open palm to the chest because he was frightened.
Mr Wilson retaliated by swinging at Mr Ravzvi, who felt a sharp pain to his left ear, the court was told. Mr Ravzvi threw the brick he was holding to the floor.
Mrs Gethin said that a woman who had been with Mr Wilson then dragged him from the scene.
"When Mr Ravzvi got back home again he realised he was still bleeding from his neck. He went to A&E and received several stitches."
She said that when Mr Wilson was arrested he [had] a black lock knife inside his trouser pocket."
Mr Wilson was remanded in custody until 4 September for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk