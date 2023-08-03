Gloucester shoppers call out 'indiscriminate' parking fines
- Published
Shoppers are being issued with £100 parking fines by an official who allegedly hides in a bush.
Visitors to the Peel Centre in Gloucester are being penalised after crossing the road to shop at the Quays.
But a recent change to parking regulations at the Peel Centre states that shoppers must not leave the site.
Adam Jolley, associate director at Peel L&P, said: "Parking control became necessary at this location."
It costs £2.50 to park at Gloucester Quays, whereas shoppers can park free for up to two hours at the Peel Centre.
Both sites are owned by Peel L&P.
Gloucestershire County Council has received complaints of "indiscriminate fines" from affected shoppers, who claim that a recent change to the terms and conditions for parking is unpublicised.
One shopper told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "It needs to be clearer that you cannot park over there.
"I need reading glasses to read their small print," they said.
'Pure greed'
Another shopper, who did not wish to be named, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the fines will drive visitors away from Gloucester.
"It's totally wrong. Shopping is going to die in the city.
"If I've got a lot to buy I'll park at the Quays. But if I'm shopping at the Peel Centre and just need something quickly, I'll pop over for half an hour.
"It's just pure greed. That's all it boils down to."
A Gloucestershire councillor, Pam Tracey, said many people have contacted her on the subject.
"It's in very small print on the signs," she said.
"Apparently this guy stands behind a bush and sees people going over to the Quays. It's diabolical really."
'Well-received'
Adam Jolley, associate director at Peel L&P said: "Parking control became necessary at this location to ensure that genuine customers of the retail park are able to locate convenient spaces.
"The Peel Centre is one of very few free car parks in the city centre, all of which are 'customer only'.
"The decision to restrict parking has been well-received locally across social media.
"And ahead of the new regime being implemented, Ocean Parking carried out weeks of manned patrols to raise awareness."
Ocean Parking, the company that manages the car park, says it has "significantly increased" the number of signs on site to more than 70.
A statement said: "Prior to issuing any parking charge notices to motorists for leaving the location, the operative spent two weeks challenging visitors observed leaving site and informing them of the parking conditions.
"These challenges were largely ignored or met with abuse.
"I am aware of the comments made by Gloucestershire County Councillor Pam Tracey - and her willingness to share hearsay, which I can categorically confirm is incorrect.
"The notion that the parking operative 'hides behind a bush' is simply not true. And for this type of comment to be shared by a councillor about an individual for whom she is supposed to be a civic representative is not acceptable."
