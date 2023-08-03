Fears new parking rules will affect Cheltenham Cricket Club
There are fears plans to extend parking restrictions will have a detrimental impact on a town cricket club.
Gloucestershire County Council is in the process of rolling out the restrictions in Cheltenham.
Highways chiefs say the measures will make it easier for residents to find a parking space near their homes.
But Cheltenham Cricket Club said the restrictions were "heavy handed" and would deter visitors as the club has limited parking at its Victoria Ground.
The scheme aims to stop non-residents from parking on Hewlett Road, Hales Road, Pittville Circus Road and London Road in the north-east of the town.
A parking permit zone will be active from 08:00 - 20:00 seven days a week but thousands of people oppose the plans which are due to come into force on 4 September, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A Cheltenham Cricket Club spokesperson said this would mean players, coaches, ground staff and parents having to "walk considerable distances" or "incur significant costs".
They said the plans would "materially and negatively impact the cricket club, deterring members and the community users alike".
"We run a thriving club at the heart of our community, which means matches at weekends, training and junior section sessions on weekday evenings, as well as a whole series of community and club events throughout the summer," added the spokesperson.
"We have limited parking at the club and rely on players, coaches, ground staff and parents being able to park in neighbouring streets at certain times," they added.
Gloucestershire County Council said it appreciated the changes would take some time to get used to but the review was necessary for residents.
A spokesperson said that during the consultation period earlier this year, the views of residents and businesses were considered and changes made "wherever possible".
The council spokesperson said, having listened to the club's feedback, it had increased the time allowed in limited waiting parking bays in nearby roads to four hours, "so that patrons could park for the duration of their practice".
