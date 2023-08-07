Developer submits plans for 635 homes and primary school in Stroud
- Published
There are plans to build up to 635 homes, a primary school and playing fields near a Gloucestershire town.
Robert Hitchins Limited has submitted plans to Stroud District Council to develop 78.2 acres (31.6 hectares) of land in Standish.
If approved, at least 30% of the properties would be affordable housing and a new primary school would sit on 3.1 acres of the site.
District planners are expected to make a decision by 7 November.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the development would be large enough to accommodate a primary school but that the details will be worked up in consultation with the local education authority.
The proposals include around 20 acres of public open space which could include allotments, community orchards, parks and recreation grounds, play space, natural green areas and playing pitches.
The applicant says the development builds on the employment, retail and residential developments that have been approved to the north.
"The primary school will support both the existing and proposed communities," it adds.
Residents have until 18 August to comment on the scheme and can do so by visiting Stroud District Council's planning portal and searching for the planning application.
