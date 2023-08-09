Man seriously injured in Forest of Dean village stabbing
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in a village in the Forest of Dean.
It happened in Berry Hill, near Coleford, just before 16:20 BST on Wednesday, police said.
The victim, in his 20s, was taken to Southmead Hospital and a man in his 30s has been arrested.
Gloucestershire Police said an investigation was continuing and officers were trying to find any other people who may have been involved.
The suspect in custody is from the Forest of Dean area, the force said, and it is believed the incident happened inside an address on Hillcrest Road.
There were road closures on Lower Lane and Hillcrest Road.
