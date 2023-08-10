Hopes rise that Coopers Edge sport centre will finally open
Villagers may soon be able to use their new sports facilities, two years after they were completed.
The sport centre at Coopers Edge, which was completed in 2021, is yet to open due to delays in passing ownership to Tewkesbury Borough Council.
The site includes changing facilities and an Astroturf pitch.
Cllr Richard Stanley said the "legal challenges have now been resolved" and they are looking for an operator to lease the site.
The facilities, which are near the M5 on Lobley's Drive, also include a basketball court and two field-sport grass pitches.
"It's been a number of years since the building was [constructed]," he said.
"It takes about a year for the actual pitches to settle... and [it has also taken] some time for the legal processes.
"[These have now] have been resolved. [The] process that took so long was... handing the building to Tewkesbury Borough Council," he added.
Some locals have complained that the closed site has led to vandalism and anti-social behaviour. Some have been playing sport there despite the technical issues.
Mr Stanley said that he can "completely see why there's some impatience to use them" but that the site will be officially opened once an operator has been chosen.
He added that the council hopes to lease the building to a community group and urged anyone interested in running it to come forward.
