Serial fraudster Mark Acklom freed from Spanish jail, court told
- Published
A serial fraudster who was jailed in the UK after conning an ex-girlfriend out of £300k has been released from a Spanish prison, a court has heard.
Mark Acklom was extradited to Spain two years ago after being freed from a near six-year sentence for scamming Carolyn Woods from Gloucestershire out of her life savings.
He had already fled Spain in 2016 midway through a three-year sentence.
The British man was tracked down to Switzerland and extradited to Britain.
But a UK court has now been told that the 50-year-old has been released from a Spanish jail after serving a further two years.
Over the last four years there have been a series of hearings at Bristol Crown Court to establish how much Acklom benefited financially from his crimes and his available assets in relation to the defrauding of Ms Woods, which began in 2012.
Prosecutors have been using the Proceeds of Crime Act to try to recover the money stolen from his then-girlfriend.
During his relationship with Ms Woods, Acklom posed as a Swiss banker and MI6 agent.
He claimed he was friends with celebrities including Nicky Clarke and Chris Evans, said he had spoken to Hillary Clinton and knew fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, and that he was involved with MI6 missions.
In 1991, Acklom, then aged 16, was given a four-year custodial sentence for a £466,000 mortgage fraud after posing as a City stockbroker.
He also spent £11,000 after stealing his father's credit card, swindled a former teacher out of £13,000 and ran up a £34,000 bill with a charter-jet company.
In relation to the romance fraud of Ms Woods, a four-day hearing to determine his financial liability was due to be held in November but that date has now been vacated due to the unavailability of the judge and will instead be held next year.
The court heard that lawyers representing Acklom have lodged new applications with the court alleging an abuse of process, to which it will take time for the Crown to respond.
John Hardy KC, prosecuting, told the court that he is happy for the full hearing to be postponed until 2024.
"I understand Acklom has been released from his Spanish incarceration and, reading between the lines, we do not anticipate that he will seek to attend the hearing in person but may try to attend remotely," Mr Hardy said.
Judge Martin Picton fixed an administrative hearing for 10 November and said a four-day hearing will begin on 16 April 2024.
No details were given about Mr Acklom's whereabouts, although he does have a wife and two children living in Spain.