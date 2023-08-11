A419 traffic: Delays as road reopens after 'serious incident'

There are long delays on a major road after it was reopened following a "serious incident", police say.

The A419 was closed in both directions between the A420 Swindon and the A361 South Marston after a police-led incident in the early hours of Friday.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road reopened just before 09:00 BST.

"Please allow extra travel time if travelling for delays to clear," said a spokesman for Wiltshire Police.

