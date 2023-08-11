'Kudos' for pilot who landed plane safely on A40 near Cheltenham
- Published
Witnesses who saw a light aircraft make an emergency landing on a dual carriageway have congratulated the pilot for making a smooth landing.
The plane landed on the central reservation of the A40 Golden Valley, close to Churchdown, near Cheltenham after a suspected engine failure.
No cars collided with the plane and no-one was injured.
One witness said: "Kudos to the pilot. He did an amazing job of getting it down safely. Dead on the centre line."
Gloucestershire Police said the plane - which remained intact - landed shortly before 18:00 BST on Thursday.
Darren Bell, from Cheltenham, was on the bypass at the time and said that although it was a "bizarre" thing to witness, it was a very smooth landing.
"I was driving down and I heard this engine, looked in the mirror and there's a big yellow aeroplane coming down the side of the central reservation," he said.
"It was dead on the centre line, absolutely bang on."
Joel Phillips, who also witnessed the landing, said: "We saw quite a few police cars and ambulances on the scene.
"It's quite an interesting thing to see because there's been no damage on the central reservation.
"The plane looks fine, the bridge looks fine. It must have been quite a low landing to come in."
Specialist equipment was used to lift the plane off the carriageway and the road was opened shortly after 20:00.
The aircraft is a single engine Fournier with two seats. It was manufactured in 1976.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch has confirmed it has launched an investigation into the emergency landing.
Were you on the road when the aircraft landed? Get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk