Delays on A417 in Birdlip after van fire on Air Balloon roundabout

A van engulfed in flamesTracey Tovey
Police have confirmed that no one was injured

Road closures are in place on the A417 southbound in Birdlip after a van fire.

The blaze, which started shortly after 12:00 BST, has been extinguished but there is damage to the road. No one was injured in the incident.

Gloucestershire Police are urging drivers to avoid the A436 and A417 Air Balloon roundabout while repairs and investigations are carried out.

National Highways are due to attend and long delays are expected.

