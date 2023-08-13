Gloucester family affected by Tuffley closure overwhelmed by help
A family affected by the sudden closure of an events venue say they have been overwhelmed by offers of help from the local community.
The Club at Tuffley Park in Gloucester went into liquidation two weeks ago, due to challenges brought on by the cost of living crisis.
It left numerous weddings, parties and other events hanging in the balance.
Vicki Chadwick said she was "devastated" that her son's 18th birthday party was cancelled.
A spokesperson for the venue told the BBC: "This has not been the easiest decision and we understand people will be angry, upset and worried.
"We have tried everything we can to remain open for as long as we have but with bills continuing to rise, it's no longer become possible."
Ms Chadwick said she had spent £500 on her son's birthday party.
"All Joseph asked me for was an 18th birthday party with his family and a hog roast," she said.
"He works so hard, he never asks me for anything.
"To have it ripped away from you is literally devastating."
Ms Chadwick said she has heard nothing from The Club, but has been overwhelmed by offers of support and help from the local community.
An anonymous donor has offered to cover the money Ms Chadwick has lost and she has found a new venue.
Local DJ Byron Davis has also come forward and offered to do the music.
"When I found out about all this happening, I put myself out there to say if anyone's struggling, I can help," said Mr Davis.
"I just want to make them happy and make sure they get the night to remember."
