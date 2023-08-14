Cheltenham man sets world record for wheelchair journey
A man has set a new world record by doing the fastest journey from Land's End to John O'Groats in an electric wheelchair.
Adam Stanton-Wharmby, from Cheltenham, has cerebral palsy and his wheelchair was upgraded by the Mercedes Formula One team to help him complete the route.
He finished the journey in 22 days, six hours and 16 minutes.
"I'm the happiest now than I have ever been," he said.
Mr Stanton-Wharmby travelled the 874 miles (1,406km) in April, but had been waiting for confirmation from the Guinness World Records team, which he received last week.
"I feel a relief that I've got the world record," he said.
Engineers put lithium batteries into the 38-year-old's wheelchair and took out 70kg of weight to allow him to travel 60 miles or more on a single charge.
"I said what I wanted to do and I went out and did it, that's the one thing I'm really pleased about," he added.
"I said to everyone I wanted to break the world record, and I actually did it.
"I'm the happiest at this point in my life that I've ever been.
"To get a world record and to go from Scotland to Cornwall in a wheelchair as a disabled person is amazing."
