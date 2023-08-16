Developers bid to build new homes near M5 in Tewkesbury
A developer wants to build 10 homes near the M5 in Gloucestershire.
Kingsdell Properties Ltd has applied for permission to build a new estate at Aston Cross near Tewkesbury, in what they claim would be a natural extension to Queen's Head Close.
The proposals for Lunn Cottage include four semi-detached and six detached homes.
Tewkesbury Borough Council planners are expected to consider the scheme by 1 November.
In planning documents developers say the scheme "aspires to be an exemplar residential project, incorporating extensive use of local materials".
"Consequently it is respectful of its neighbours and surroundings, whilst allowing its users to enjoy the best aspects of the site and location.
"The proposals are socially responsible and include the provision of affordable dwellings to help meet an identified local need."
They added that the scheme had been designed using "best environmental practice" with sustainable drainage, electric vehicle charging points and natural ventilation.
"It is hoped that the scheme will provide an exemplar model for both sustainable and affordable housing need in the region," said Kingsdell Properties Ltd.
Residents have until 23 August to comment on the plans.
