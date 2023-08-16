Cheltenham Literature Festival announces celebrity guests
Actor Brian Cox is among several celebrities who will be speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival.
The festival showcases contemporary authors and will take place from 6 to 15 October.
Mr Cox, 77, who is known for playing Logan Roy in Succession, will be discussing his memoir Putting The Rabbit In The Hat.
Other celebrities at the event include Richard Curtis, Ed Gamble and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.
Richard Curtis will sit down with Scarlett Curtis for The Sunday Times culture interview, whilst actor Richard E Grant will be in discussion with Emma Freud about his memoir A Pocketful Of Happiness.
Ballas will chat to host Cathy Newman about her new novel.
Comedian, writer and actor Matt Lucas will also be discussing his new book, with David Walliams set to give a performative reading.
Actor Nick Frost will explore how food can evoke powerful memories when he talks about his new memoir A Slice Of Fried Gold: Taste My Memories.
Comedian Gamble will join Great British Menu host Andi Oliver to share stories about life through the lens of food.
There are a number of free and ticketed events for families at this year's festival including a talk given by Jacqueline Wilson, the author of Tracy Beaker.
Other well-known names who will make an appearance include children's author Michael Rosen, author Zadie Smith, chef Michel Roux and The Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain.
