Cotswolds forester's cabin could be turned into home
- Published
A man has applied for permission to change a forester's cabin, which he has been living in without planning permission, into a home.
Sam Hall wants permission from Stroud District Council to continue living in the cabin, which is in Cotswold woodland.
The structure was built in 1988 as a forester's hut.
The cabin is now occupied by writer Mr Hall and is his sole residence, according to his planning application.
The cabin was originally built to support forestry work as secure, dry storage for tools, equipment and as shelter from bad weather for foresters.
The cabin has a bedroom and a kitchen, which "include the accoutrements for a modest yet comfortable domestic life", the planning documents say.
Mr Hall has been living there since 2017.
'Modest but comfortable'
"Other than undertaking minor repairs as necessary to keep the cabin weatherproof, little work has been undertaken. All of the applicant's personal effects are in the cabin," the document says.
"He has no legal interest in any other property and chooses to live a low-impact 'off-grid' existence, which while modest is clearly very comfortable," a statement reads.
"The proposal seeks to establish that the structure has been occupied as a home since 2017 continuously without interruption for a period greater than four years.
"To benefit from immunity from enforcement action, the otherwise unlawful use must have been continuous for a period of at least four years."
Residents have until 1 September to comment on the proposals.
District planners are expected to consider the scheme by 2 October.
