Gloucestershire fire crews tackle blaze on Blockley industrial estate
Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze on an industrial estate.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the Northleach Business Centre in Blockley just after 07:26 GMT.
Six fire engines, as well as a water carrier and aerial appliance, were sent to the scene and crews remain on the scene.
People have been asked to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed if they smell smoke.
