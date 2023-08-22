Football sessions for kids with disabilities in Bishops Cleeve
A summer scheme to get young people with disabilities to play football has been a "massive success".
Bishops Cleeve FC, in Gloucestershire, has been running the Football Association-approved scheme.
The sessions support 5-11 year olds who are either neurodivergent or have physical disabilities.
The mother of Mila, one of the participants, said: "It's great she's getting an opportunity to do what all the able-bodied kids are doing."
"Mila's brother plays football and the first time I brought her to his practice, she ran onto the pitch and wouldn't get off," she added.
"It's great she has somewhere she can go to play. It's a safe space and she can be herself."
Mila, who has autism, added: "I like kicking the ball, running around and I have a good time."
Marcus Renzi is the coach running the sessions, which began 10 weeks ago.
He said: "It's gone really good, there's little gains you can see in the kids that took part.
"We still need to get the word out, we'd love for more kids to come and take part."
Reece is another participant. His father said: "He's absolutely loved it, he came even when it was raining.
"He has an attention span of maybe three seconds, [but] he's been out there for one-and-a-half hours, absolutely loving it.
"He loves being in goal. He stands in goal and if anyone shoots past him he claps and says: 'Well done, good goal'."
