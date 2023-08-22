Man arrested after £2m Gloucester cannabis factory discovered
A man has been arrested after a cannabis factory with plants estimated to be worth £2m was discovered.
Police said more than 2,300 plants were found across two floors of a previously disused building in Eastgate Street, Gloucester, on Monday.
A 42-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of manufacturing and producing a Class B drug.
Gloucestershire Police said they were in the process of removing the plants.
The force discovered the plants in 16 rooms after receiving reports from members of the public.
Police urged anyone who suspects drug dealing or suspicious activity taking place in their neighbourhood to get in touch with them.
