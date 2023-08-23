Gloucestershire council begins installing 1,000 car-charging points
- Published
The installation of 1,000 public electric-vehicle (EV) charging points will begin in Gloucestershire at the end of August.
Gloucestershire County Council plans to install the charging points around the county over the next three years.
The first 26 locations include points in Cheltenham, Gloucester and Stroud.
Further locations for the charging points will be identified during phase one of the scheme.
A spokesperson for the council said that about one-third of homes in Gloucestershire do not have off-street parking for charging an EV.
It is hoped that new charging points will allow more people to be able to charge their EV either near their homes, while working or when out and about in the county.
The programme is part of the county council's strategy to tackle the climate emergency, aiming to reduce the impact of transport on the climate and improve air quality.
With the government due to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030, the council plans to install its network well before this date so drivers can switch to electric vehicles.
The scheme is funded by the county council and the Department for Transport's On Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme.
To save money, the council are installing two twin charging points in many locations, for four electric vehicles (EVs).
But in areas with the greatest parking pressures, the council will only mark out two bays for EVs initially, before there is demand for four bays.
David Gray, cabinet member for environment and planning at Gloucestershire County Council, said: "I'm delighted that the rollout for our electric vehicle charging points is about to get under way. Electric vehicles reduce emissions and noise pollution, as well as improving air quality."
Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb, said: "Our aim is make EV charging inclusive, reliable and convenient for... residents without a driveway."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk