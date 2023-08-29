Gloucestershire school transport costs 'ludicrous', says mum
A mother who is facing a £2,400 school bus bill has described the cost of transport as "ludicrous".
Louise Tickle, who lives in South Woodchester, has two children at Sir William Romney's School in Tetbury.
She is being charged almost £1,200 per child for school transport, which she says is "completely unaffordable".
Gloucestershire County Council said most school transport is provided by private companies and it has "no influence" over the prices.
The cost per child was initially going to be £1,392.86, but the school is providing a £200 subsidy per student, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"It's a massive hit... just to get kids to school," Ms Tickle said.
She added: "I'm horrified that this is what state education has come to - that there is so little oversight and involvement by a local authority that parents can be told two weeks before term ends that there is going to be such a massive hike to transport costs.
"What are we meant to do if we can't afford it - every parent get on the road to drive our kids into school each morning and afternoon?
"There are about 70 kids on that bus. In environmental and traffic terms at a busy time of day that makes no sense, and it would also take 45 minutes round trip for me to do the trip."
Ms Tickle said she has raised the issue with her county councillor who spoke to education officials at Gloucestershire County Council.
But she said they "basically said 'she's chosen a school out of catchment so tough'."
"We live in South Woodchester. We are 2.9 miles from Archway. If we were three miles (away) we'd get free transport," Ms Tickle said.
Gloucestershire County Council said it spends almost £20m a year on school transport for children who qualify.
"We fully understand the financial challenges that families are under and how difficult it can be when prices increase," the spokesperson added.
"Nationally, the increases in fuel and wage bills have seen prices increase across the country.
"We do offer assistance to some children based on Government guidance to ensure that all cases are dealt with fairly and support offered to the most vulnerable."
