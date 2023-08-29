Gloucester pop-up vape shop will not face action from council
- Published
A pop-up e-cigarette shop which has been built over disabled parking spaces will not have action taken against it.
The shop is at Gloucester Docks on Peel Group land and a councillor has called for it to be removed.
A disability campaigner said "the message it gives is that accessible parking bays are not essential".
Peel Group said it had other disabled parking spaces available and the council said: "It is for Peel to manage these bays as they see fit."
The bays are on a section of road which is closed to the public after 10am every day, and Peel Group said they were not "official disabled bays".
But Vicci Livingstone-Thompson, from Inclusion Gloucestershire, called the location of the shop "concerning".
"We need to respect the bays and leave them free," she said.
'Disgraceful'
Councillor Rebecca Trimnell said: "It's important to emphasise we are talking about a vape shop and not a mere sweet shop.
"Morally, it feels completely wrong in what they are selling, which are vapes, and the environmental and health consequences.
"I can't understand it. Peel need to have a long hard look at themselves over this. It is disgraceful," she said.
Gloucester City Council said it would not be taking action as it understood the shop would be moved soon.
"The operation does need council permission, but does not currently have it.
"We understand that the operation is very temporary in nature and will be vacating the site in the near future.
"As such, the council does not plan on taking any further action at this time," it said.
A spokesperson for Peel Group said: "Gloucester Quays offers dozens of parking spaces within our other car parks to blue badge holders.
"These are not official disabled bays but ones that Gloucester Quays provided when we purchased Orchard Square.
"The vape shop unit currently in place on our site offers a healthier alternative to help smokers quit cigarettes."
Neafs has not yet responded to a request for a comment.
