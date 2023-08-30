Former GCHQ employee admits attempted murder of NSA employee
An ex-UK intelligence worker has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a US government employee who worked at a British base with him.
Joshua Bowles, 29, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of the woman who worked at the United States National Security Agency.
The incident happened about three miles from GCHQ's Cheltenham base, in a leisure centre car park, on 9 March.
Bowles appeared at the Old Bailey by videolink from Belmarsh Prison
The women, who was referred to in court as 99230, was based at GCHQ, the UK's intelligence, security and cyber agency at the same time as Bowles who was investigated by counter-terror police.
The 29-year-old was charged with attempted murder, as well as assaulting a man who tried to intervene during the attack, causing him actual bodily harm.
The prosecutor Emma Gargitter told the court that Bowles stopped working at GCHQ in late 2022.
From the beginning of 2023 he started conducting reconnaissance on the victim, including using the internet, the court heard.
Bowles discovered that she sometimes played netball at a leisure centre on Tommy Taylor's Lane in Cheltenham.
On 9 February he conducted a dummy run at the leisure centre and a month later he went there armed with two knives and launched an attack on the victim at about 21:15 GMT as she was leaving the leisure centre with a friend, the court was told.
He attempted to stab her in the car park and punched Alex Fuentes when he tried to protect the woman.
The victim was taken to hospital after suffering multiple stab injuries in the attack.
Mrs Justice Chema-Grubb said that Bowles, who has no previous convictions, will be sentenced in October.
