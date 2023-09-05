Hope new Forest of Dean music studio will change people's lives
A charity is hoping to "transform young people's lives" with a new music studio.
The Music Works offers studio space and workshops to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Gloucestershire.
They have already raised £850,000 to open a new hub in Cinderford and are hoping to raise £15,000 more.
Manon Molyneux, studio engineer, said: "I really think this will be life-changing for young people in the area.
"Being able to have that sense of community and a space that feels like your own in the Forest is amazing."
Ms Molyneux, who has worked for The Music Works since finishing university, said there was no music scene to speak of when she was growing up in Lydney.
"Being at the outskirts of a village, you don't have that community where you have your friends close by, there's nowhere to go.
"Having this space will be great for young people," she said.
Currently, The Music Works team occupy a space on the outskirts of Cinderford on Causeway Road, where they host an after-school music club.
However, the new hub will have more space, updated equipment and will be in the town centre, making it more accessible.
Freya Cotta, from Littledean, started making music four years ago and has been coming to The Music Works regularly.
She said: "The Music Works has meant a lot to me, it's where I get to meet people my age and play music together.
"I've always been more reserved, so coming out of my shell and meeting like-minded people has been important for me."
The Music Works hope to open their new space in January.
