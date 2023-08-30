National Star College pays tribute to 'devoted' former principal
The "devoted" former principal of a school for pupils with physical and learning disabilities, as well as acquired brain injuries, has died.
Kathryn Rudd worked at National Star College in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, for 16 years, leaving in 2016.
She received an OBE in 2014 for services in further education.
"Kathryn's enthusiasm was infectious and there was nothing she enjoyed more than seeing young people succeed," said the college's chief executive.
"Kathryn devoted her career to supporting young people with complex disabilities and learning difficulties and ensuring they received the educational opportunities and the support they needed to reach their potential.
"We were fortunate that Kathryn spent much of her career at National Star where she touched the lives of so many.
"There will be many former students, staff and families who will be saddened by this news," Lynette Barrett said.
Ms Rudd also worked with Ofsted as a senior special education needs and disability inspector.
