Teenage boy admits stabbing Tewkesbury schoolteacher
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has admitted stabbing a teacher in a school corridor.
Maths teacher Jamie Sansom was taken to hospital with a single wound after being attacked at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire on July 10.
Firearms officers arrested the suspect two hours later about three miles (4.8km) away, and a knife was seized.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted one charge of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent at Bristol Magistrates Court.
He had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a bladed article following the attack.
The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a "precaution" after the attack.
Mr Sansom, who has taught maths at the school since 2017, was discharged from hospital on the same day he was attacked and said he was "recovering well".
The defendant was remanded into custody until a sentencing hearing at Cheltenham Youth Court on 28 September.
