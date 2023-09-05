RSPCA investigates after five dead puppies found in Newent Lake
An investigation has been launched after five Staffordshire bull terrier puppies were found dead in a lake.
A concerned member of the public called the RSPCA to Newent Lake in Gloucestershire on Saturday.
All of the puppies still had their umbilical cords attached and one puppy had been placed in a white sock.
RSPCA inspector, Jon Ratcliffe, said: "It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise."
The RSPCA recently launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams and to raise awareness about how to stop animal cruelty for good.
Recent figures from the charity show that it receives around 91,500 calls to its cruelty line every month and investigates 5,300 reports of deliberate animal cruelty.
In the summer, the calls rise to 8,400 each month, equating to 274 reports every day.
Mr Ratcliffe said: "This must have been a shocking discovery.
"I want to thank the kind-hearted caller who notified us and removed the bodies until we were able to collect them and have them examined by the vet."
"We think it is likely the pups were dumped at this location in the hours or days leading up to their discovery and I am eager to speak to anyone who has any information as to who these pups may have belonged to, or if they saw anyone acting suspiciously at the location", he added.
