Fan admits racial abuse during Forest Green v Fleetwood match
- Published
An already-banned football fan could face jail after admitting racially abusing a black player, a court heard.
Ryan Ferguson shouted racial abuse at Jordan Garrick as the Forest Green Rovers player tackled a Fleetwood opponent.
The abuse was heard by players and stewards at the New Lawn on 18 April.
Ferguson, 23, of Barberry Crescent, Liverpool, admitted charges including racially aggravated public order and failing to comply with a banning order.
A check of the police national computer revealed he was subject of a five-year football banning order imposed in 2019 for pitch invasion and was prohibited from attending any matches.
Sandra Massiah, prosecuting, told the court Mr Garrick was left shaken at being on the receiving end of the abuse.
"I was shocked at the words used against me and they are words no-one should have to ever hear," he told police.
'Gave false details'
During the League One match Ferguson, a Tranmere Rovers supporter, was quickly apprehended by security and when he was arrested by the police gave officers false details.
Gloucestershire Magistrates' Court heard Ferguson only admitted his real identity after he was arrested.
His ban prevents him from coming within 500 metres of any designated football stadium in a period of up to four hours before kick-off, during the match and up to four hours afterwards.
Presiding Justice Andrew Hedges ordered pre-sentence reports and adjourned the hearing until 2 October.
Addressing the defendant, Mr Hedges said: "I will tell you at this stage custody is not ruled out, so when you appear again all options are on the table."
Ferguson was released on conditional bail.
