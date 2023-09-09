Gloucestershire Pride: Thousands turn up in the heat to celebrate
- Published
Thousands of people have turned out in the sunshine to celebrate Gloucestershire's annual Pride event.
The day kicked off at 11:15 BST as a parade stared wending its way through Gloucester city centre.
Throughout the day, more revellers gathered for the Pride festival at Gloucester Park, with three stages of live entertainment.
The official Pride after-party kicks off at 20:00 at the Jax nightclub.
Aside from the parade, there were many stalls, from small businesses and organisations around the county, from Spirax Sarco to Young Gloucestershire to Stagecoach.
Gloucester MP Richard Graham made a speech before the parade departed from Gloucester Cathedral, and there was also presence from the city's Anglican church community.
There were also food stalls, bars, music and karaoke as well as fairground rides at Gloucester Park.
Richard Stevens, chairperson of Pride in Gloucestershire, says it is an event for everyone, and he welcomed those people attending the the Tour of Britain cycle race to join the festivities.
"We've got a major national cycling race taking place on the same day.
"That comes through at 15:30 and we're here until 20:00, so we're expecting people to come on up to the park after the race."
Mr Stevens says Gloucester Pride is in the process of bidding for the city to host the next Europride - the European international Pride event.
