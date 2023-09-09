Tour of Britain cyclists thrill Gloucestershire spectators
Thousands of people gathered to watch the Gloucestershire stage of the Tour of Britain cycle race.
The county's first-ever full stage of the Tour of Britain started in Tewkesbury before heading to the Cotswolds and finishing in Gloucester.
The 170km (105 miles) leg of the men's race finished alongside the Gloucester Docks in the afternoon.
Organisers hope the sight of top professionals will inspire people of all ages to take up cycling.
The race has been touring the country since beginning in Manchester.
The tour last passed through Gloucestershire in 2016, and the penultimate day finished in Cheltenham in 2017.
"It's about getting more kids on bikes," said Nicky Harveson, from the Cheltenham Town Wheelers
"It doesn't matter how or where they ride, it's just getting out on their bikes.
"Their aspirations are being met just by meeting some of these riders here. It's just phenomenal for us to be there."
It has been suggested that hosting the stage of the race will boost the Gloucestershire economy to the tune of £3m.
The high temperatures and the toughest climbs, towards the end of the stage, did not stop the riders from putting on a blistering finish at Gloucester Docks.
Councillor David Gray said the county council planned to invest in better cycling infrastructure.
"We're building a 26-mile, £40m cycle spine across the county. And then we'll have local schemes feeding into that spine," the Conservative councillor said.
"That infrastructure will mean that it's safe and convenient for people to ride across our county."
