Newent residents protest against plans for new homes
Dozens of residents along with three tractors and a drummer took to the streets to protest against new houses.
More than 2,000 people have signed a petition against plans to build up to 375 homes on land near Gloucester Street in Newent, Gloucestershire.
Robert Hitchins Ltd are behind the plans which would cover almost 60 acres of agricultural land.
The proposals also include a primary school and shops, cafes and a hot food takeaway.
Residents say the feel "betrayed" by the plans, and fear that it would destroy the town's sense of community, turning Newent into a "dormitory town" of Gloucester.
Consultants working on the scheme say the new estate would provide a range of one to five-bedroom homes.
They say the proposals demonstrate that a high-quality, responsive and sustainable development is achievable and deliverable for land south east of Newent.
Community action group Future Newent chairman and former mayor Christine Howley says she doesn't want Newent to become a dormitory town of Gloucester.
She said she also fears plans for a new centre of small retail units will hurt trade in the town centre.
"Times are still hard for small businesses and we can't expect our town centre to thrive if we open up another retail centre less than a mile away," she said.
"Many people in the town are crying out for a supermarket here, but that's not part of the proposal."
Resident Judith Steers said if the development goes ahead the town would lose acres of productive farmland, miles of mature hedgerows and dozens of veteran trees.
Newent Town Council voted unanimously to oppose the application and are looking to engage planning experts to identify the most robust grounds for rejection.
The planning application which was submitted to Forest of Dean District Council was expected to be considered by 27 July but has yet to be determined.
Action group Future Newent is hosting a public meeting on Saturday 16 September at 11:00 BST at Picklenash School.
