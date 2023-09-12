Cotswold amphitheatre live music plans attracts noise complaints
Plans to host live entertainment in an amphitheatre in the Cotswold countryside are being considered amid noise complaints from residents.
Berrybank Park Events has applied for permission to host live music performances in Oddington between 30 April to 1 October every year.
But some local residents are concerned it would disrupt the peace and tranquillity of the countryside.
Berrybank Park has been approached for comment.
The plans for a change of use of the land from agricultural to an outdoor live performance venue have been recommended for approval by Cotswold District Council, which is set to make a ruling on 13 September.
Berrybank Park's application includes a marquee pavilion, outdoor lighting structures and kitchen pod on the site which is within the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Dozens of residents have opposed the plans, with the local parish and town councils voicing concerns, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Oddington Parish Council said it was "disappointed" that the plans were retrospective and said there had been complaints about noise and fireworks in an agricultural area.
It has also raised concerns over the access being on a "fast" main road, which was echoed by Stow-on-the-Wold Town Council.
The town council said it was worried about lighting and noise, adding: "Council is disappointed that the activity has been under way for some time without the applicant seeking planning permission."
Gary Johnson, a nearby resident, said the events cause a "totally unacceptable level of noise and disturbance".
"We had to be on the yard with the horses with the lights on to ensure they were kept safe and to reassure them. Our lives are totally consumed by this development," he added.
However, many letters of support have also been submitted and council officers said the proposal complies with local plan policies.
