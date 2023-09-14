Raac: Gloucester councillor raises concerns over museum and market
- Published
Concerns have been raised over the presence of potentially dangerous concrete in council-owned buildings.
Councillor Alastair Chambers, from Gloucester City Council, has questioned the safety of The Museum of Gloucester and the indoor market at Eastgate Shopping Centre.
He said he had been informed that they had been constructed using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).
The council said there is "no immediate cause for concern".
A spokesperson added that a full Raac analysis of all council-owned buildings is taking place.
Raac is a lightweight building material which was commonly used from the 1950s until the mid-1990s in the UK and around the world, but the concrete, which can become less stable over time, is now deemed unsafe.
More than 100 schools were forced to close before the start of the new academic year, based on guidance from the Department for Education.
It has also been found in Gatwick and Heathrow airports, as well as the Houses of Parliament.
Mr Chambers said he had raised an enquiry with the council asking which buildings have been constructed with Raac and was told there were only two.
"These are the Eastgate shopping centre and the museum.
"It is not a safe structure and in my personal opinion a danger to the public," said Mr Chambers.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Chambers is concerned as the building accommodates men, women and children daily.
A spokesperson for Gloucester City Council said: "We are in the process of conducting a full Raac analysis of council-owned buildings, including both the Museum of Gloucester and Eastgate Market.
"Following the outcome of this work we will take appropriate action depending on the findings.
"There is no immediate cause for concern with council-owned buildings in Gloucester."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk