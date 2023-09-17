Drivers warned of delays over M5 bridge repairs
Drivers have been warned to allow extra time due to repairs to two motorway bridges and resurfacing work.
The delays will be centred around the Brockworth Interchange - junction 11a - on the M5 near Gloucester.
The bridges on the exit slip roads are now more than 50-years-old and in need of refurbishment, National Highways South West said.
Waterproofing, surfacing, expansion joints and concrete repairs are needed to maintain the bridges, it added.
The bridge works, which will involve some lane closures, will take place between 17 September and Christmas.
Resurfacing work between junctions 11 and 12 is under way and is set to be completed by 10 October.
All the works have been timed to avoid the peak summer holiday travel season, and be completed before Christmas.
They will be carried out overnight between Monday to Friday.
