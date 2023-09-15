Tuffley man suffers facial injuries in attempted scooter theft
- Published
A man has been sent to hospital for facial injuries after being assaulted during an attempted robbery.
The incident took place near Milton Avenue Open Space, in Tuffley between 17:00-18:05 BST on 10 August, police said.
The victim was approached by three three men who punched him in the face multiple times before trying to take his electric scooter.
Gloucestershire Police has launched an appeal to help with an investigation.
Officers said one of the offenders was described as being mixed race, around 5ft 9ins (1.75m) tall and of a slim build wearing all black.
The other two offenders were wearing tracksuits.
It is believed that other people were in the area at the time of the incident.
Officers are asking anyone who witnessed what happened or has dashcam or video doorbell footage to make contact.
