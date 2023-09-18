Doctors strike: NHS Gloucestershire warn of disruption
- Published
Health services are set to face "substantial challenges" as consultants and junior doctors strike this week.
NHS Gloucestershire said plans are in place to keep essential services available, but walkouts by members of the BMA union will cause disruption.
Consultants will begin a 48-hour walkout on Tuesday, followed by a 72-hour walkout from junior doctors on Wednesday.
It is part of an ongoing dispute over pay.
On Monday, Cheltenham A&E will switch to a Minor Injury and Illness Unit between 08:00 BST and 20:00. It will then close until 08:00 on Saturday.
Emergency care services (A&E) will be centralised at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital during the closure, but members of the public are strongly advised to only attend if their condition is serious or life-threatening. In the first instance, patients are advised to call NHS 111.
Chief medical officer at NHS Gloucestershire, Dr Andy Seymour said: "The latest round of strikes will bring substantial challenges to the local NHS, particularly hospital services, and we are sorry that many patients will experience disruption to services.
"Gloucestershire health and care partners are working closely together to ensure those in greatest need continue to have access to high quality care and support.
"We cannot emphasise enough how important it will be to keep A&E in Gloucester clear for life threatening conditions and serious injuries."
Patients who have a planned operation or procedure during the strike days should attend as usual, unless told otherwise by the hospital.
GP practices and other Community Minor Injury and Illness Units across the county will continue to provide services during the strike action.
Dr Seymour added that advice will also be available through local NHS social media channels.
