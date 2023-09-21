Man 'fatally stabbed on sofa' after row in Charfield pub, court hears
- Published
A man was fatally knifed on his sofa after he got into a fight at his local pub, a court has heard.
Marcus Dunkerton, 44, was allegedly stabbed five times at his home in Charfield, South Gloucestershire, last year.
Grant Bradley, 46, of Blackwell Street, Kidderminster, Worcestershire is accused of his murder.
Mr Bradley, who denies the charge, was arrested after an altercation at the Railway Tavern in the village.
Opening the case for the prosecution at Bristol Crown Court, Joanna Martin KC said Mr Dunkerton and the accused had got into a row at the pub on 24 June 2022.
Several witnesses said Mr Dunkerton had been seen punching Mr Bradley in the face and also pushing Mr Bradley's partner.
Mr Bradley was later spotted on several CCTV cameras making his way home and then to Mr Dunkerton's house in Thames Close, the court was told.
He entered Mr Dunkerton's home and then punched and stabbed him as he sat on the sofa, the jury heard.
It was only after Mr Bradley left the house that Mr Dunkerton's partner Nicola Sansum discovered how badly injured he was, the prosecutor said.
Police-worn video cameras from the night of the incident showed Ms Sansum telling officers Mr Bradley had entered their home and started punching Mr Dunkerton in the head.
Despite receiving medical attention from neighbours, Mr Bradley died before an ambulance could arrive.
A post-mortem examination showed he died after one of the stab wounds hit a major artery in his thigh, the court was told.
Mr Bradley was arrested after police officers found him walking alone close to the scene.
The prosecution told the jury a vegetable knife recovered from Mr Bradley's former home in Avon Road, Charfield, tested positive for Mr Dunkerton's blood.
Work boots belonging to Mr Bradley were also found to have droplets of Mr Dunkerton blood on the treads, the jury was told.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk