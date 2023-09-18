Music venue dubbed 'Disneyland in the Cotswolds' rejected
- Published
Plans for a live music venue which was dubbed a "Disneyland in the Cotswolds" have been rejected.
Berrybank Park Events was refused permission to change the use of land at Berry Bank near Moreton-In-Marsh to an outdoor live performance venue.
Residents complained "loud and uncontrolled" events made their lives unbearable.
Cotswold District Council's planning committee said it would accept a smaller community venture.
Gary Johnson, who lives less than 250m (820ft) from the site, said the events were "loud and uncontrolled".
He also told the committee that he, and many others, had "lost the peace and tranquillity of living in a quiet Cotswold village due to the pavillion and amphitheatre."
"Our personal lifestyle is based around our horses and animals and has been for 18 years. Our routines have now had to change dramatically because of the noise," Mr Johnson added.
"It's unbearable, we can no longer run our equestrian yard like we've done for 18 years. It may be that we have to move because of it."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Oddington parish councillor David Thorpe spoke against the scheme at Cotswold District Council's planning and licensing committee on 13 September.
He said it was "disappointing" that the proposals were retrospective and added that events were causing a "serious noise nuisance" for residents.
"We are trying to avoid Disneyland in the Cotswolds and an amphitheatre that is out of place, but would accept a small community venture that would benefit the heart of the Cotswolds," Mr Thorpe said.
The committee voted to reject both planning applications by eight votes to one.
Berrybank has not responded to requests for comment.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk