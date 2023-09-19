Cheltenham: Man 'drives into pedestrian' over road closure
Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly drove into a pedestrian during an argument over a road closure.
It happened before the Cheltenham Half Marathon at the Wellington Road closure at about 08:30 BST on 3 September.
Gloucestershire Police said the incident involved a black VW Golf, which was driven away from the scene after the collision.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering muscle damage.
"Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision," said a police spokesperson.
"The registered owner of the suspected vehicle is being contacted but it is believed there were other witnesses at the scene, and officers need to speak to them."
