Cheltenham residents question need for new parking zone
Residents have criticised a council for using a survey done during lockdown as evidence for a new parking scheme.
Gloucestershire County Council introduced a residential parking permit scheme to the north-east of Cheltenham on 4 September.
But residents have questioned the need for it and said they were not properly consulted about the scheme.
The council said the scheme was about "prioritising parking for residents".
Streets from Pittville Circus Road in the north of the town to Upper Park Street in the east are now restricted to permit holders only.
The restrictions mean businesses and residents need a permit to park from 08:00 to 20:00, seven days a week.
Several residents who oppose the regulations spoke at Gloucestershire County Council's meeting on 13 September.
Michael Bloxham told the meeting he did not believe data from a survey conducted during coronavirus lockdown in 2020 was fit for purpose, as it was not a true representation of regular parking day-to-day.
And Stella Hobley, from Cheltenham, said: "People in this area are what's important, the people are going to be hugely affected by this.
"Many of us in this community have lived there for many years. We have self-managed our parking sensibly and with consideration for others."
Councillor Dom Morris told the meeting he was convinced by the methodology used by the council.
"With regards to the timing of the survey, I've been through it with the team and am absolutely convinced the timings of the survey actually make the argument for this scheme even stronger because traffic flows will be higher now than they were then," he said.
