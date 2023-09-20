Man jailed for Painswick charity shop knifepoint robbery
A man who carried out a knifepoint robbery at a charity shop has been jailed for nine years.
James Burton, 40, of no fixed address, carried out the robbery at Longfield Hospice's shop in the Cotswold town of Painswick on 2 December 2021.
He held a knife to the throat of a 72-year-old female customer and demanded money from her and a staff member.
Burton pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced at Gloucester Crown Court.
After an initial witness appeal proved unsuccessful, a reconstruction was filmed for BBC's Crimewatch Live which helped to identify Burton.
'Particularly nasty robbery'
The court heard Burton had gone into the charity shop on Bisley Street armed with a knife.
He was given money from the till and by the customer he had threatened before running off.
Gloucestershire Police said the customer and member of staff were shaken but uninjured.
Det Insp Marcus McInerney, said: "This was a particularly nasty robbery which had a significant impact on the local community and the victims.
"The offence was exacerbated by the dangerous behaviour of the defendant which could have had tragic consequences."
In mitigation during sentencing on 15 September, the court heard that Burton was a drug addict who had turned to drug use due to significant difficulties in his youth.
