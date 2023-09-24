Study to examine benefits of sounds of nature in care homes
New research will explore whether the sounds of nature can have a positive impact on care home residents.
Experts and researchers at the University of Gloucestershire will work with older people in the community to record nature-based soundtracks.
Sounds such as such as waterfalls, birdsong and sea waves will be played through immersive sound systems.
Researchers will analyse data to assess of the benefits of green acoustics to mental health and wellbeing.
The advisory board for the research project is made up of a multi-disciplinary team of researchers in social science, music and cultural studies.
It received a research grant of £336,578 with funding from UK Research and Innovation and the Medical Research Council.
University of Gloucestershire lead researcher Prof Abigail Gardner said: "It will make a novel contribution to research into sound and ageing that can be used to develop approaches within institutional health care settings, establishing the base for scaling up the use of therapeutic tools that use natural sounds for improving mental health and wellbeing in older people.
"The research will enable a detailed assessment and development of approaches to identifying natural sounds as a tool for enhancing wellbeing in older people in care homes and other settings."
