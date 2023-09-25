Stroud school ready to open after £1m refurbishment
- Published
More than £1m has been spent to refurbish an old primary school into a specialist facility for children.
Severn View Primary School in Stroud, Gloucestershire, closed two years ago due to a lack of pupils.
Now called Sladewood Academy, the 60-place specialist primary school for children with moderate and additional learning difficulties.
The school will be run by the SAND Academies Trust and is ready to welcome its first pupils.
The building has been refurbished and includes new breakout, therapy and intervention rooms and a new kitchen for on-site cooking and school meals.
Headteacher Katy Hanna said: "The investment that has been made at Sladewood Academy will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the pupils and community of Sladewood for many years to come.
"I am excited to begin the journey in September and see the impact that specialised settings can have in supporting all children and young people to achieve their true potential.
"We will hope to live up to our mission statement where 'Together we will thrive'," she added.
Gloucestershire County Council opened a £9.75m, secondary special school last September and has also recently announced another £16.5m in funding for a new 200-place special school for both primary and secondary pupils to address the need for more specialist places in the county.
Councillor Philip Robinson said: "Learning should be accessible for all young people, which is why we're investing over £30m in special school places to make sure all children can learn in an environment designed to meet their needs closer to where they live.
"It's great to see another school open in Gloucestershire as part of the council's wider plan to create more special school places in the county. I wish all the pupils starting this year well and hope they are enjoying the new facilities."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk