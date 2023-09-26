Gloucester's Longsmith Street Car Park closed for safety reasons
A multi-storey car park in Gloucester has been closed until further notice due to safety reasons.
City councillor Alastair Chambers raised concerns over the condition of Longsmith Street car park after recent media coverage of the dangers of Raac.
He said on a recent visit that he had seen crumbling concrete and rusted steel and that a structural engineer had told him it was dangerous.
Gloucester City Council has apologised for the inconvenience.
The car park was closed on Friday, a day after civic chiefs debated a motion without notice which called for regular fire, asbestos, electrical and building control inspections of property owned by the authority.
Councillor Chambers told the meeting he had been to take a closer look at the 300-space car park.
"I noted large sections of reinforced concrete had fallen away and dropped off into the public footpath below," he said.
"Broken electric cables swung loose in the wind. Metal security rails were loose.
"Pieces of concrete would fall freely from only a slight touch. A very slight touch of the finger would turn this steel bar to dust," added Mr Chambers.
Mr Chambers said he contacted the Health and Safety Executive, Gloucestershire Fire & Rescue Service and a structural engineer.
He told the meeting that a structural engineer had looked at the car park and said it was dangerous, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Gloucester City Council said season ticket holders of Longsmith Street car park would be able to use Westgate Street, Hare Lane North and Station Road car parks.
A spokesperson said: "The council began the process of the refurbishment of Longsmith Steet Car Park in March with the view to undertaking work to repair and upgrade it.
"Following a pre-planned inspection of the car park by a surveyor on Thursday it was agreed that the car park would close so that further investigations could take place.
"The council takes the safety of its buildings very seriously and regularly monitors and inspects it's premises to ensure this."
