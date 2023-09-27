Royal Agricultural University scores top marks in survey
- Published
A university has been awarded top marks for its work fighting climate issues.
The Royal Agricultural University (RAU) scored the highest, within a cluster of STEM institutions, in a survey of 139 universities and institutes.
The centre, based in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, has been focusing on helping industrial partners work in more "climate friendly" ways.
Professor Mark Horton said its students and staff feel food and land are "Important" to the climate emergency.
In an annual assessment of how English universities carry out knowledge exchange, the RAU, gained the highest aggregate score alongside the Royal Veterinary College.
The university is part of a STEM cluster of 12 small specialist universities in medicine, technology, science, and engineering, and which also included world-leading medical research institutes and specialist technology universities.
"The RAU is at the forefront of this research and how this knowledge can be applied by innovators and industry and we are really pleased to have had our work recognised in this way," Mr Horton said.
Last year, RAU researchers were awarded £1.4m in research grants to develop their scientific investigations into land use and agriculture and plans for a new Innovation Village were put in place.
'Commitment to local business'
RAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery said the university contributes more than £50m to the local and regional economy.
"We continue to punch above our weight in the services we offer businesses, the provision of continuous professional development (CPD), our support for graduate start-ups and the intellectual property and research contract income we generate," he said.
The RAU was particularly commended in the survey for its graduate start-ups, professional training, and co-authorship with industry of innovation and discovery.
"We are delighted to have been recognised as a sector-leading university in the STEM subject cluster.
"It is testament to the RAU's aspiration to be a great local university and to our commitment to the local and regional business and civic community - to making a real difference in people's lives," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk