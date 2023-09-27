Gloucester councillors campaign to save railway ticket office
- Published
Councillors have rallied to save a railway station's ticket office from closure.
Passengers at Gloucester Railway Station may not be able to get train tickets at a ticket office in the future under proposals put forward by Great Western Railway (GWR).
Rail firms have announced plans to close hundreds of station ticket offices across England.
Gloucester's ticket office is forecast to close by June 2024.
Gloucester City Councillors say the ticket office is an "integral part" of the station and is frequently busy.
They say to lose the ticket office would be detrimental to the visitor and resident experience when accessing or leaving the city by train.
Councillor Tree Chambers-Dubus put forward a motion on 21 September, to write to transport secretary Mark Harper expressing the council's concern over the possible closure of the ticket office.
The council will also write to Gloucester MP Richard Graham and Tewkesbury MP Laurence Robertson to ask for their support to retain the ticket office at Gloucester station.
The motion, which received unanimous support, will also see authority liaise with GWR regarding the importance of the ticket office to the city.
"Not only is Gloucester Railway Station an important gateway to our city, situated in an area that is being invested in heavily, but it is also a well-used amenity for residents of Gloucester and visitors alike," she said.
"The ticket office at our station is vitally important for the many people who are unable to buy tickets online, via an app or from the ticket machine.
"It is staffed by knowledgeable people who can give up-to-the-minute information, assistance and reassurance to each customer regardless of their individual needs."
