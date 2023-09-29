Appeal after woman dies in King's Stanley crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a crash.
The collision between a silver Ford KA and silver Volkswagen Up happened at around 15:00 BST on 8 September near to the Kings Head Pub on Broad Street in King's Stanley, Gloucestershire.
The driver of the KA, a 90-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she remained until she died on Tuesday.
The other driver, a 30-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.
Gloucestershire Police said it is believed several people were in the area at the time of the crash and they are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
They are also asking those who saw the vehicles before the collision to get in touch with them.
