Man dies after serious crash on A4019 in Cheltenham
A 50-year-old motorcyclist has died after a serious collision with a car in Cheltenham.
The incident happened on the A4019 Tewkesbury Road, next to the Kingsditch Industrial Park at around 19:40 BST.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said a women has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the road remains closed for police investigation work.
