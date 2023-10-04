Heroin warning after four people die in Gloucestershire
Public health officials are concerned that a suspected dangerous batch of heroin could be in circulation.
In recent days, four people have died in Gloucestershire, three of whom are known to regularly use the drug.
The council is offering support through its drug treatment service.
Gloucestershire Constabulary say that the deaths are not deemed to be suspicious and they are awaiting toxicology results.
"There have been four deaths in the county since last week which are suspected to be related to drugs," said Det Supt Ian Fletcher.
Siobhan Farmer, director of public health at Gloucestershire County Council, urges anyone suffering with drug addiction to contact the drug and alcohol recovery service Change Grow Live Gloucestershire.
