Residents had to be evacuated from a sheltered housing complex when a fire broke out in a kitchen.

Emergency crews were called to Kinloss Court in Northolt Gardens, Southampton, just after 2000 BST on Thursday.

The fire started in a first-floor flat but all residents left the building before the flames spread. No-one was injured in the incident.

About 10 firefighters tackled the blaze and extinguished the flames. The cause is under investigation.