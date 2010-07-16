Fire at Southampton sheltered housing block
16 July 2010
Residents had to be evacuated from a sheltered housing complex when a fire broke out in a kitchen.
Emergency crews were called to Kinloss Court in Northolt Gardens, Southampton, just after 2000 BST on Thursday.
The fire started in a first-floor flat but all residents left the building before the flames spread. No-one was injured in the incident.
About 10 firefighters tackled the blaze and extinguished the flames. The cause is under investigation.