Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Fire at Southampton sheltered housing block

  • 16 July 2010

Residents had to be evacuated from a sheltered housing complex when a fire broke out in a kitchen.

Emergency crews were called to Kinloss Court in Northolt Gardens, Southampton, just after 2000 BST on Thursday.

The fire started in a first-floor flat but all residents left the building before the flames spread. No-one was injured in the incident.

About 10 firefighters tackled the blaze and extinguished the flames. The cause is under investigation.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites